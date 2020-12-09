ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 71,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 125.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,106 shares of company stock worth $7,505,903 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

