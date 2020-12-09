ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 32.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 456,991.7% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

