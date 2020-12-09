ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.11

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.11 and last traded at C$23.11, with a volume of 133114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATA. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

