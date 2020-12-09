Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €60.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €60.40 ($71.06) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

NDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurubis AG (NDA.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.80 ($66.82).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €67.00 ($78.82) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.54 and its 200-day moving average is €58.49. Aurubis AG has a 1-year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 1-year high of €69.84 ($82.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99.

About Aurubis AG (NDA.F)

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

Analyst Recommendations for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit