Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €60.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €60.40 ($71.06) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

NDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurubis AG (NDA.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.80 ($66.82).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €67.00 ($78.82) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.54 and its 200-day moving average is €58.49. Aurubis AG has a 1-year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 1-year high of €69.84 ($82.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

