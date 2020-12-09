Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aurubis AG (NDA.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €56.80 ($66.82).

NDA opened at €67.00 ($78.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. Aurubis AG has a 1 year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 1 year high of €69.84 ($82.16). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.49.

About Aurubis AG (NDA.F)

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

