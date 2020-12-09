AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of AutoZone worth $82,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.65.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,095.99 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,148.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,160.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.44 by $1.17. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

