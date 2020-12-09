Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 9.8% in November

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 300,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATXI opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

