Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Down 14.4% in November

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 732,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 290,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $987.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 431,544 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.