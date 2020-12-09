Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,625 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Azul by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Azul by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Azul from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

AZUL opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 118.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

