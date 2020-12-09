B. Riley Comments on TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFFP. BidaskClub cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 108,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,632,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $226,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,242,161 shares of company stock worth $17,506,963. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,471 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $212,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,259,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,076,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

