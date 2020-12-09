Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.00

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.46.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,009,000 after buying an additional 746,436 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,720,000 after buying an additional 41,586 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 74,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.