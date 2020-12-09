Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $190.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s current price.

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

BIDU opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.07. Baidu has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $151.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $208,226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2,999.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,961,000 after acquiring an additional 742,295 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Baidu by 339.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 603,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after acquiring an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

