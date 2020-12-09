Barbara Oil Co. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barbara Oil Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Barbara Oil Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,043.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

