Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP)

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ETR COP opened at €74.25 ($87.35) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 49.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

