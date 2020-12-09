BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit