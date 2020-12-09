BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

