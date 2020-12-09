BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 9.2% in November

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MQY stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 514,287 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.