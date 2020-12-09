BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 9.2% in November

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
MQY stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $17.64.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
