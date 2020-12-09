Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,086.65 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,138.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,911.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,774.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,835.74.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

