Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,281,027 shares of company stock worth $557,399,722 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

NYSE:EL opened at $248.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

