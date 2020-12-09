Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $801,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 60.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,520,000 after buying an additional 969,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,584,000 after buying an additional 754,436 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $75,957,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $51,164,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

Shares of APH opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

