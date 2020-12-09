Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

