Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 11,394 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,156,000 after acquiring an additional 949,794 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Perrigo by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Perrigo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,568,000 after acquiring an additional 488,364 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Perrigo by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 841,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Perrigo by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 230,604 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

PRGO opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

