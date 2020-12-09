Broadcom (AVGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom stock opened at $423.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $426.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.73.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,403 shares of company stock worth $151,799,273 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Earnings History for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

