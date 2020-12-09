Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.42. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

BAC opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

