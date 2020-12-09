Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 26.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

