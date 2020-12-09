Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 30.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

