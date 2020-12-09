Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.78). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%.

NBRV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NBRV opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

