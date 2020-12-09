Brokerages Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.57.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $1,079,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,737.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,676,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,935,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN opened at $204.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average of $209.28.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

