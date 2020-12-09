Brokerages Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.04. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 57,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,021,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after buying an additional 4,014,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,338,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 926,402 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 890,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 444,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 439,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 391,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

