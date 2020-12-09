Brokers Offer Predictions for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.41). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

In other Foghorn Therapeutics news, insider Carl Decicco purchased 5,500 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 150,000 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

