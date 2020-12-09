Brokers Offer Predictions for HeidelbergCement AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report issued on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

HDELY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of HDELY opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.37. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

