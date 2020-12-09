Brokers Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

