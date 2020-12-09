BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Position Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of BWX Technologies worth $45,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

NYSE BWXT opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $55,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,737.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $930,966. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

