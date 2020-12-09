Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COG opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.19. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

