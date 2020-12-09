Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 19,002 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $171,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,043.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

