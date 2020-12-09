Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,442,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $592,933.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total transaction of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS opened at $348.57 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

