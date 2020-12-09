Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,289,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSNC stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

