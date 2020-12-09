Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.58.

CM opened at $87.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,786 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,161,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,510,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,640 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

