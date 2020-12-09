Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SM. Stifel Nicolaus raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.