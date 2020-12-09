Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,893 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of SL Green Realty worth $46,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its position in SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,670,000 after buying an additional 1,659,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,982,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 51.6% during the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,030,000 after purchasing an additional 394,036 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $50,522,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $24.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.90%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.62.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

