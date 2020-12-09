Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 207.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Datadog worth $44,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 81.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 117.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $36,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,327.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,903,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,601,074 shares of company stock valued at $162,211,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Summit Insights started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

