Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156,075 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.57% of First Horizon National worth $46,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

First Horizon National stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

