Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of First American Financial worth $44,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

First American Financial stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

