Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of GCI Liberty worth $44,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth $3,492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 19.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $6,891,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 161.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

