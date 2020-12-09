Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $42,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

BKLN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

