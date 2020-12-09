Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.78 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,565 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Plug Power worth $44,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $100,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 153.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In related news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,807.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,376,951 shares of company stock worth $69,091,226 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.71 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.