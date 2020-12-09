Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $45.53 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 183,349 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Wynn Resorts worth $45,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,153,000 after purchasing an additional 237,074 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 116,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 164,439 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,953 shares of company stock worth $994,576. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

