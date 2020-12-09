Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Exact Sciences worth $45,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,975,319. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

