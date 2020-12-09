Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,845 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Highwoods Properties worth $45,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

