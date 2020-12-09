Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $43,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $8,809,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $192,402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,545 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $65,506,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IAC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $146.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

