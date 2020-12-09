Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 37.04% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $45,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

